In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 133 combat engagements at the front. The enemy used 6176 kamikaze drones and carried out 2765 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched 41 air strikes, dropping 136 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 6176 kamikaze drones and carried out 2765 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy carried out 62 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including one using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the area of the settlement of Starytsia.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked once in the area of Novosynove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight assaults by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Nadiia, Tverdokhlibove, Drobycheve, Stavky, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the areas of Platonivka, Rai-Oleksandrivka, and Riznykivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 21 times today near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka, Berestok, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 36 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Pokrovsk, Molodetske in the direction of the settlements of Kucheriv Yar and Svitle. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 93 occupiers were eliminated and 51 were wounded in this direction today; five units of automotive equipment and 33 units of special equipment of the enemy were destroyed, seven infantry shelters, one artillery system, and one unit of automotive equipment were damaged. 201 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position ten times, attacking in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Vyshneve, and Krasnohirske. In addition, Pysantsi suffered an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 18 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Myrny, and Svyatopetrivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Verkhnya Tersa, Dolynka, Liubytske, and Novosoloshine.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Tokmachka, Stepove, and Shcherbaky. The area of Veselyanka suffered an air strike.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred, the General Staff summarized.

Russian army lost 1210 soldiers and over two thousand drones in a day - General Staff