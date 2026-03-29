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123 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy used almost 6,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1324 views

Defense Forces repelled dozens of assaults in key areas of the front. The enemy launched 50 air strikes and used almost 6,000 kamikaze drones during the day.

123 combat engagements recorded on the front, enemy used almost 6,000 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, 123 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of this day. The Defense Forces continue to stop the enemy, destroy personnel, and deplete the combat potential of the occupiers, inflicting systematic fire damage. This was reported by the General Staff of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The enemy launched 50 air strikes – dropping 148 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5,944 kamikaze drones for attacks and carried out 2,717 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions today, the enemy carried out 92 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including three using multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the South Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units once in the area of the settlement of Vilcha.

In the Kupiansk direction, our defenders successfully repelled ten enemy assaults in the areas of the settlements of Novoosinove, Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Novoplatonivka, and Borivska Andriivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy tried to advance three times in the direction of the settlements of Cherneshchyna and Novosergiyivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five assaults by the occupiers in the areas of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Platonivka, Zakitne, and Kalenyky.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the areas of the settlements of Fedorivka Druha and Mykolaivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders 22 times near Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Stepanivka, Rusyniv Yar, Novopavlivka, and Sofiivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Russia lost another 1,360 servicemen and almost 2,000 drones in a day29.03.26, 07:27 • 3848 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 25 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Hryshyne, Udachne, Toretsk, Novooleksandrivka, Pokrovsk, Novomykolaivka, Bilyakivka, Molodetske, Dachne, Filiya, and Novopavlivka, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Hannivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 112 occupiers were eliminated and 69 wounded in this direction today; a tank, four units of automotive equipment, and 108 units of special enemy equipment were destroyed, and three infantry shelters, an artillery system, and one unit of automotive equipment were damaged. 688 unmanned aerial vehicles of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

- added the General Staff.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the occupiers tried to improve their position nine times, attacking in the areas of the settlements of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Zlahoda, Ternove, Vyshneve, Rybne, and Krasnohirske. One combat engagement is ongoing. In addition, the settlements of Lisne and Pokrovske were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Varvarivka, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and Myrny. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Vozdvyzhenske, Shyroke, and Dolynka. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked in the area of the settlement of Prymorske. The Zarichne area was subjected to an air strike.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy assault actions were recorded.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation occurred.

March could be a record month for the number of Russians eliminated - Fedorov29.03.26, 18:35 • 10967 views

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