105 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 53209 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 80087 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 76233 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 51223 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 57849 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 193338 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 195709 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 184762 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 211648 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 199945 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148618 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 147974 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152149 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143137 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159600 views
105 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

105 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21758 views

Over the last day, 105 combat engagements took place in various frontline areas. The most active fighting is taking place in the Pokrovske (23 attacks) and Kurakhove (28 attacks) sectors, where the enemy is trying to break through the defense.

Since the beginning of the day, 105 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 105 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, six combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked ten times in the vicinity of seven different localities. Six battles are still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Novosadove and Nevske, where it conducted half of the total number of attacks in the sector.

In the Seversky sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine Russian attempts to advance near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Zvanivka. In the attacks toward the latter, the occupiers used armored vehicles in addition to infantry, and suffered losses.

Two firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. The invaders were advancing toward Bila Hora and dropped an aerial bomb, targeting Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers, with the support of bomber aircraft, tried five times to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka. They were fiercely rebuffed. In addition, the Russian aggressors fired NARs and CABs at Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 23 assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroyitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. Russians also carried out an air strike on Panteleimonivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and repelled 16 attacks, with seven battles currently underway, mostly in the area of Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 28 times in the direction of Dolynove, Zhelannyi Pershyi, Ukrayinske, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. 19 attempts of the occupants to advance have already been repelled. The fighting continues, with the hottest spots near Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions seven times, moving towards Zolota Niva, Vuhledar and Shakhtarske. Two battles near Vuhledar are still ongoing. In addition, the invaders fired NARs at it and Vodyane with unguided aerial missiles, and targeted Katerynivka with KABs.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russia-backed militants conducted two attacks. Russian aviation was active - terrorists attacked the areas of Novoandriivka, Stepnohrysk, Kamianske, Novodanylivka, Luhanske and Bilohirya. In total, almost 70 unguided aerial missiles and seven anti-aircraft gunships were used.

Seven enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector

“In other areas, the operational situation has not changed significantly,” the General Staff summarized.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War

