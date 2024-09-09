105 combat engagements in the frontline: the situation is the most intense in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove sectors

Since the beginning of the day, 105 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions. This is stated in the report of the General Staff as of 16:00, reports UNN.

“Russian invaders continue to storm the positions of Ukrainian defenders. In total, 105 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day,” the report says.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy unsuccessfully stormed the positions of our units near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk sector, six combat engagements took place since the beginning of the day. The enemy conducted offensive actions near Sinkivka, Petropavlivka, Hlushkivka, Stelmakhivka and in the direction of Lozova.

In the Liman sector, the enemy attacked ten times in the vicinity of seven different localities. Six battles are still ongoing. The enemy is concentrating its efforts near Novosadove and Nevske, where it conducted half of the total number of attacks in the sector.

In the Seversky sector, the Defense Forces repelled nine Russian attempts to advance near Verkhnekamianske, Ivan-Daryivka, Spirne and Zvanivka. In the attacks toward the latter, the occupiers used armored vehicles in addition to infantry, and suffered losses.

Two firefights took place in the Kramatorsk sector. The invaders were advancing toward Bila Hora and dropped an aerial bomb, targeting Predtechyne.

In the Toretsk sector, the occupiers, with the support of bomber aircraft, tried five times to force our units out of their positions in the areas of Toretsk and Nelipivka. They were fiercely rebuffed. In addition, the Russian aggressors fired NARs and CABs at Diliyivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 23 assault operations in the areas of Vozdvyzhenka, Zelene Pole, Novotroyitske, Novohrodivka, Hrodivka, Selidove and Mykhailivka. Russians also carried out an air strike on Panteleimonivka. Ukrainian defense forces are holding back the Russian offensive and repelled 16 attacks, with seven battles currently underway, mostly in the area of Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove direction, the invaders attacked 28 times in the direction of Dolynove, Zhelannyi Pershyi, Ukrayinske, Halytsynivka, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka and Kostiantynivka. 19 attempts of the occupants to advance have already been repelled. The fighting continues, with the hottest spots near Krasnohorivka.

In the Vremivsk sector, the enemy stormed our positions seven times, moving towards Zolota Niva, Vuhledar and Shakhtarske. Two battles near Vuhledar are still ongoing. In addition, the invaders fired NARs at it and Vodyane with unguided aerial missiles, and targeted Katerynivka with KABs.

In the Orikhivsk sector, Russia-backed militants conducted two attacks. Russian aviation was active - terrorists attacked the areas of Novoandriivka, Stepnohrysk, Kamianske, Novodanylivka, Luhanske and Bilohirya. In total, almost 70 unguided aerial missiles and seven anti-aircraft gunships were used.

Seven enemy attacks were repelled in the Prydniprovsky sector.

“In other areas, the operational situation has not changed significantly,” the General Staff summarized.