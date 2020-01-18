Созданные Трампом космические силы США высмеяли за камуфляжную форму

Силы, официально запущенные президентом США Дональдом Трампом в прошлом месяце, опубликовали изображение формы в своем аккаунте в Twitter.

Униформа на фото имеет камуфляж типа Woodland с нашивками на руке и груди.

Реагируя на фото с униформой, многие критики задавали один и тот же вопрос: "Камуфляж в космосе?".

В ответ в космических силах США в частности сообщили, что "используют текущую униформу армии/военно-воздушных сил, экономя затраты на разработку/производство новой формы".

Напомним, в конце декабря Трамп объявил о создании космических войск США.

