Созданные Трампом космические силы США высмеяли за камуфляжную форму
Киев • УНН
КИЕВ. 18 января. УНН. Космические силы США высмеяли в социальных сетях после обнародования ими фотографий своей камуфляжной формы. Об этом пишет ВВС, передает УНН.
Силы, официально запущенные президентом США Дональдом Трампом в прошлом месяце, опубликовали изображение формы в своем аккаунте в Twitter.
Униформа на фото имеет камуфляж типа Woodland с нашивками на руке и груди.
Реагируя на фото с униформой, многие критики задавали один и тот же вопрос: "Камуфляж в космосе?".
В ответ в космических силах США в частности сообщили, что "используют текущую униформу армии/военно-воздушных сил, экономя затраты на разработку/производство новой формы".
Напомним, в конце декабря Трамп объявил о создании космических войск США.
The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the
Pentagon. @EsperDoD @SecAFOfficial @SpaceForceCSO @GenDaveGoldfein @DeptofDefense @usairforce pic.twitter.com/Jvzt5bvNl7
I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm- JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020
USSF is utilizing current Army / Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing / producing a new one.
Members will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground.
How many trees are you expecting to find in space- James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020
Really disappointed with the green.
Surely a pattern like this would have given more camouflage in space. https://t.co/A1eAJkSk1e pic.twitter.com/7lUGAyRqTD
That camo will really help them blend in with the vegetation in space. https://t.co/eXEbBy8Fxc- Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) January 18, 2020