Созданные Трампом космические силы США высмеяли за камуфляжную форму

Произошел сбой в работе терминалов Привата: в банке говорят, что проблему уже устранили
Эксклюзив
15 апреля, 14:47 • 34664 просмотра

Произошел сбой в работе терминалов Привата: в банке говорят, что проблему уже устранили

15 апреля, 13:39 • 76936 просмотра

Генштаб подтвердил поражение пункта дислокации 448-й ракетной бригады рф, которая ударила по Сумам

Эксклюзив
15 апреля, 12:27 • 122102 просмотра

Украинцы меняют направления отдыха: что выбирают

15 апреля, 12:21 • 114445 просмотра

В угодье, где убили собаку из пистолета, раньше отдыхал Сытник, а его владелец баллотировался в депутаты.

Эксклюзив
15 апреля, 12:10 • 65612 просмотра

Устраивал собачьи бои и выстрелил животному в голову: мужчина уже находится в СИЗО за покушение на жизнь человека

15 апреля, 07:31 • 73213 просмотра

Зеленский предложил ВР продлить военное положение и мобилизацию еще на 90 суток

Эксклюзив
14 апреля, 16:00 • 187150 просмотра

Прикрываясь МВФ Гетманцев пытается протиснуть в Раду законопроект о деятельности ФГВФЛ

Эксклюзив
14 апреля, 13:44 • 150534 просмотра

Снижать цены на "чипсы и газированную воду" - это не о медицинской целесообразности. Нардеп раскритиковала Топ-100 лекарств от Минздрава

14 апреля, 12:59 • 158658 просмотра

Выбил окно автобуса и спас людей: что известно о 13-летнем Кирилле Ильяшенко, который стал героем Сум

Эксклюзив
14 апреля, 11:31 • 138646 просмотра

Фейковая инвалидность: сколько работников государственных и правоохранительных органов в поле зрения следователей – ответ ГБР

Джонни Депп возвращается в кино в триллере "Day Drinker" от Lionsgate

15 апреля, 18:07 • 8356 просмотра

Нужно знать, как будет выглядеть прекращение огня: Рютте о проблеме с размещением миротворцев

15 апреля, 18:08 • 5738 просмотра

В оккупированном Крыму росгвардия усилила патрулирование из-за страха перед партизанами – АТЕШ

15 апреля, 18:18 • 5378 просмотра

Лидер Ирана заявил, что переговоры с США идут хорошо, но могут зайти в никуда

15 апреля, 18:34 • 3898 просмотра

В Кракове украинец стал причиной масштабного ДТП: 19 пострадавших

15 апреля, 19:26 • 9576 просмотра
Украинцы меняют направления отдыха: что выбирают
15 апреля, 12:27 • 122102 просмотра

В угодье, где убили собаку из пистолета, раньше отдыхал Сытник, а его владелец баллотировался в депутаты.

15 апреля, 12:21 • 114445 просмотра

"Серый" iPhone: Почему небольшие сети продают технику Apple дешевле

15 апреля, 10:42 • 88624 просмотра

"Ровенская вертикаль": как Иванна Смачило возглавила Фонд государственного имущества Украины и при чем здесь министр Коваль

15 апреля, 09:24 • 100491 просмотра

Суд не указ: как АРМА под руководством Думы демонстрирует пренебрежение к закону

15 апреля, 07:22 • 130487 просмотра
Джонни Депп возвращается в кино в триллере "Day Drinker" от Lionsgate

15 апреля, 18:07 • 8480 просмотра

"Я сдаюсь": Кейт Бланшетт объявила о завершении актерской карьеры

15 апреля, 16:03 • 11890 просмотра

HBO официально подтвердил актерский состав сериала "Гарри Поттер"

15 апреля, 15:02 • 14527 просмотра

Меган Маркл откровенно рассказала о выкидыше и послеродовой преэклампсии в новом подкасте

15 апреля, 14:44 • 17338 просмотра

Hermès обогнала LVMH и стала самой дорогой компанией в категории предметов роскоши

15 апреля, 14:29 • 19247 просмотра
Калибр (семейство ракет)

Беспилотный летательный аппарат

Телеграмма

Хранитель

Старлинк

Созданные Трампом космические силы США высмеяли за камуфляжную форму

Киев • УНН

 • 27764 просмотра

КИЕВ. 18 января. УНН. Космические силы США высмеяли в социальных сетях после обнародования ими фотографий своей камуфляжной формы. Об этом пишет ВВС, передает УНН.

Созданные Трампом космические силы США высмеяли за камуфляжную форму

Силы, официально запущенные президентом США Дональдом Трампом в прошлом месяце, опубликовали изображение формы в своем аккаунте в Twitter.

Униформа на фото имеет камуфляж типа Woodland с нашивками на руке и груди.

Реагируя на фото с униформой, многие критики задавали один и тот же вопрос: "Камуфляж в космосе?".

В ответ в космических силах США в частности сообщили, что "используют текущую униформу армии/военно-воздушных сил, экономя затраты на разработку/производство новой формы".

Напомним, в конце декабря Трамп объявил о создании космических войск США.

The first #SpaceForce utility uniform nametapes have touched down in the
Pentagon. @EsperDoD @SecAFOfficial @SpaceForceCSO @GenDaveGoldfein @DeptofDefense @usairforce pic.twitter.com/Jvzt5bvNl7

- United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

I know this is hard to understand, but on the left there is a picture of camouflage and on the right there is a picture of space. Study these carefully until you can see the difference. pic.twitter.com/7HhAeHRyrm

- JRehling (@JRehling) January 18, 2020

USSF is utilizing current Army / Air Force uniforms, saving costs of designing / producing a new one.

Members will look like their joint counterparts they'll be working with, on the ground.

- United States Space Force (@SpaceForceDoD) January 18, 2020

How many trees are you expecting to find in space

- James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 18, 2020

Really disappointed with the green.

Surely a pattern like this would have given more camouflage in space. https://t.co/A1eAJkSk1e pic.twitter.com/7lUGAyRqTD

- Richard Chambers (@newschambers) January 18, 2020

That camo will really help them blend in with the vegetation in space. https://t.co/eXEbBy8Fxc

- Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) January 18, 2020

