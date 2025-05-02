$41.590.12
Publications
Exclusives
Zhumadilov explained why the factory involved in the case of low-quality mines continues to ship

Kyiv • UNN

 • 822 views

The factory, whose management was detained for low-quality products, has resumed deliveries. Quality problems have been resolved, there are no complaints, but the Agency is diversifying suppliers.

Zhumadilov explained why the factory involved in the case of low-quality mines continues to ship

The plant in Dnipropetrovsk region, whose management was recently detained by law enforcement officers for supplying substandard defense products, is currently continuing to ship products, and quality problems are no longer noticed. This was announced by the director of the Defense Procurement Agency, the chairman of the Commission on Reorganization of the State Operator of the Rear to synchronize all processes between the DOT and the AOZ, Arsen Zhumadilov, during a briefing, reports the correspondent of UNN.

Details

"Firstly, this plant is indeed our contractor, including for the 120th mine, but not a key one, not the main one. That is, we have diversified the supply due to the fact that we have at least four suppliers there who fulfill the relevant volumes. And it is not the largest," Zhumadilov said.

He also noted that the recent detention of the plant's management did not paralyze the company's operations.

They continue to work. They continue to ship. As for those quality problems they had, today they are not... well, let's say, not noticed and there are no complaints. They have rebuilt some processes on their part. The claim work that they carried out, in principle, has already been completed in full. Therefore, that case that was inherent in them last year, I understand that there are consequences of a legal nature, and the court will deal with it,"

- explained the director of AOZ.

Maintaining AOZ and DOT after the war will be too expensive: the Ministry of Defense explained the merger of the two agencies02.05.25, 12:07 • 1696 views

According to Zhumadilov, the situation is different now, but, given past incidents, the Agency is not betting on just one manufacturer.

"We, as a defense procurement agency, are the key weapons agency, if we do not contract with a particular defense industry enterprise, this enterprise will simply close. If there are no very strong serious reasons why it should close, then work must be done on the mistakes, but the enterprise must continue to work," Zhumadilov added.

Let us remind you

On April 29, the Office of the Prosecutor General announced the detention of two officials of a defense plant in the Dnipropetrovsk region and their accomplices, who supplied the army with more than 120,000 defective mortar shells worth more than UAH 11 billion.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarEconomy
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
