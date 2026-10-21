Zelenskyy will not wait for Witkoff in Oslo after his meeting with Putin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in Norway’s capital on October 21 that he was not waiting in Oslo for US envoy Steve Witkoff, who met with kremlin head vladimir putin on Wednesday. In a comment to PAP, the Head of State added that Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre would receive information about the results of the US special envoy’s meeting with putin at Gardermoen Airport, UNN writes.

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I am not waiting for Witkoff in Oslo. We have to move on. We have to return to Ukraine. We will see what the results will be. Jonas (Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre – ed.) is supposed to meet with the US special envoy. We remain in constant contact - Zelenskyy replied when asked whether he intended to wait in Norway for the US special envoy’s return from st. petersburg.

Earlier, Støre said that after meeting with putin on Wednesday, the US special envoy would stop in Oslo again. There, he is supposed to report on the results of the talks in st. petersburg.

Steve Witkoff traveled to St. Petersburg to present putin with peace proposals that had been discussed in Oslo on Tuesday, October 20. They concern, in particular, security guarantees for Ukraine after the end of the war with russia and Ukraine’s future relations with NATO, the publication writes.

In the Norwegian capital, Zelenskyy held talks with Witkoff, President of Finland Alexander Stubb, and Norwegian Prime Minister Støre, and also spoke remotely with US envoy Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump.

The US special envoy is to present the agreed proposals to the Russian side on Wednesday. Zelenskyy also proposed holding a trilateral meeting of the leaders of Ukraine, the United States, and russia devoted to the most contentious issues of the future peace agreement.

Witkoff met with Putin in St. Petersburg - initial statements include proposals to end the war