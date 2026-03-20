Zelenskyy names condition for resuming military negotiations
Kyiv • UNN
The parties have agreed on a ceasefire monitoring mechanism, but political will is lacking. The Ukrainian delegation is heading to the US to discuss further steps.
The resumption of negotiations in the military sphere is possible if there is political will. Currently, there is none, despite the progress previously achieved in the trilateral format. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with journalists, as reported by UNN.
Details
The President stated that during the trilateral meeting, the parties made progress in the military format.
As I said, we had progress in the trilateral meeting specifically in the military format. The three sides, in principle, agreed on how to monitor the ceasefire when there is political will. There is no political will yet
In addition, he explained that this is why a political subgroup is on its way to talk with the American side.
They will talk in America. We understand that the "Russkies" do not want to come to America, and the American side, while the war in the Middle East is ongoing, says that their presence in America is a priority. Therefore, our group is also going to the United States of America
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