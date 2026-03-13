Zelenskyy met with philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy in Paris

During his visit to Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, who for many years has been spreading the truth about Russia's war against Ukraine among the French people and throughout Europe, reports UNN.

Met with a friend of Ukraine, philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, who for many years has been spreading the truth about Russia's war against Ukraine among the French people and throughout Europe. Truth is an integral part of a just peace, because the world must know about every Russian crime, and there must be accountability for each one. - Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy met with the Crown Prince of Iran in Paris. They discussed the US operation and support for Ukraine

The head of state also thanked Bernard-Henri Lévy and everyone who supports Ukraine and does everything to ensure justice.