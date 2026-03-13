Zelenskyy met with philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy in Paris
Kyiv • UNN
The President of Ukraine discussed with the French philosopher the dissemination of truth about the war in Europe. Zelenskyy thanked Lévy for his support and fight for peace.
During his visit to Paris, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, who for many years has been spreading the truth about Russia's war against Ukraine among the French people and throughout Europe, reports UNN.
Met with a friend of Ukraine, philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, who for many years has been spreading the truth about Russia's war against Ukraine among the French people and throughout Europe. Truth is an integral part of a just peace, because the world must know about every Russian crime, and there must be accountability for each one.
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The head of state also thanked Bernard-Henri Lévy and everyone who supports Ukraine and does everything to ensure justice.