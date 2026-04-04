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Zelenskyy met with Patriarch Bartholomew and invited him to Ukraine

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The President discussed the return of abducted children and peace talks in Istanbul. Bartholomew received an invitation to visit Ukraine on its Independence Day.

Zelenskyy met with Patriarch Bartholomew and invited him to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew in Istanbul. They discussed children abducted by Russia, peace negotiations, and the development of the church in Ukraine. In addition, Zelenskyy invited Patriarch Bartholomew to visit Ukraine, reports UNN.

Istanbul. Meeting with Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew. The key topic of discussion was the fate of Ukrainian children and what they are forced to endure due to Russian aggression. I thank His All-Holiness for his support and constant prayers for Ukraine, Ukrainians, and our children.

- Zelenskyy reported.

The President informed His All-Holiness about the negotiation process to achieve a dignified peace. They also discussed the development of the church in Ukraine.

I invited His All-Holiness to visit our country to provide spiritual support to our people in this important year for all of us, as we celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ukraine's independence.

- Zelenskyy summarized.

Zelenskyy named topics for discussion during his visit to Turkey for a meeting with Erdogan04.04.26, 13:53 • 8018 views

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