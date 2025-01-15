Zelenskyy meets with Polish President Duda

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a visit to Warsaw, UNN reports, citing the Polish President's office in X.

Details

"The meeting between President of Poland Andrzej Duda and US President Zelensky started at the Belvedere Palace," the Polish president's office said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Tusk: US assistance is an invaluable support for Ukraine and for global security