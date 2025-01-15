Zelenskyy meets with Polish President Duda
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy begins a meeting with Polish President Duda at the Belvedere Palace. Before that, the Ukrainian leader held talks with Polish Prime Minister Tusk.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Polish President Andrzej Duda during a visit to Warsaw, UNN reports, citing the Polish President's office in X.
Details
"The meeting between President of Poland Andrzej Duda and US President Zelensky started at the Belvedere Palace," the Polish president's office said.
Earlier, Zelenskyy met with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
