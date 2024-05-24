ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 58696 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 103005 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 146126 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 150527 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 246746 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173325 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164726 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148223 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 223845 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113024 views

Zelenskyi held a meeting on the situation in Kharkiv: the region will receive 4 billion hryvnias to prepare for the heating season

Zelenskyi held a meeting on the situation in Kharkiv: the region will receive 4 billion hryvnias to prepare for the heating season

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19134 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met in Kharkiv to discuss the operational situation, winterization, restoration of damaged infrastructure and housing for IDPs amid intense fighting in the region.

In Kharkiv, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on the operational situation in the region and preparations for the autumn-winter period. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details 

In particular, at the meeting, the commander of the military unit "Kharkiv" Mykhailo Drapaty reported on the situation in the area of responsibility of this group of troops, in particular in the Vovchansk direction. According to him, it remains difficult.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of Kharkiv RMA , also informed about the plan developed together with the Cabinet of Ministers to decentralize the heat supply system in Kharkiv and measures to restore the damaged infrastructure.

UAH 4 billion will be allocated to prepare Kharkiv and the region for the autumn and winter period. Half of the amount will come from the reserve fund of the state budget, and the rest from the city budget. These funds will be used to restore damaged equipment and install cogeneration units

- summarized in the Office of the President. 

The President instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, together with the Ministry of Finance and the National Bank, to work out the possibility for damaged power generating companies to take out loans for recovery without collateral.

There are almost no safe places left in Kharkiv region - RMA spokesperson23.05.24, 21:15 • 100513 views

Addendum

The meeting also discussed the situation with the second level of protection at Ukrenergo's substations.

Special attention was paid to providing housing for 20,000 internally displaced persons from the territories of Kharkiv region that are under constant shelling by Russia.

Now these people are temporarily accommodated in dormitories of Kharkiv higher education institutions. They are ready to give up their housing in favor of the state in order to receive certificates through eVodnovlennya to buy new housing in Kharkiv or the region. Zelenskyy instructed the Prime Minister to work on the implementation of this possibility.

Recall

Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that in Kharkiv region Russian troops are completely mired in street battles for Vovchansk, and intense and fierce fighting continues at the Pokrovske and Kurakhove directions.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-finansiv-ukrainaMinistry of Finance of Ukraine
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
kurakhoveKurakhovo
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal
kharkivKharkiv
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising