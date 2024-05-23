There are almost no safe places left in Kharkiv region - RMA spokesperson

Kharkiv and the entire region are always at risk of strikes from Russia, so there are practically no safe places in the region. This was stated by Olena Shapoval, a spokeswoman for the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, on Radio Liberty, according to UNN.

Commenting on the missile attack on May 23, Shapoval noted that the city is only 30 kilometers from the Russian border, so it is always at risk.

Unfortunately, there are practically no safe places left in the Kharkiv region, because the enemy is conducting such devastating strikes in broad daylight. Therefore, of course, Kharkiv and Kharkiv region are unfortunately dangerous and always at risk of attacks, as we are 30 kilometers from the border with the Russian Federation, from the front line." - Shapoval says.

According to her, seven people were killed in today's Russian attack on a civilian enterprise. The RMA spokesperson emphasized that all attacks were carried out from the territory of Belgorod.

On May 23, at about 10:30, the occupiers hit a civilian enterprise in Kharkiv. A production shop caught fire. Seven people were killed.