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Zelenskyy discussed the schedule for opening negotiating clusters with Costa and agreed to meet with EU leaders

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Zelenskyy and Costa discussed Russian strikes, negotiating clusters, and the winter energy package. Ukraine received a €1.2 billion EU tranche.

Zelenskyy discussed the schedule for opening negotiating clusters with Costa and agreed to meet with EU leaders
Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke with President of the European Council António Costa. They discussed russia’s brutal attacks, the schedule for opening the next negotiating clusters, the energy package for the winter, and the upcoming meeting, reports UNN.

Details

Zelenskyy thanked the President of the European Council for his clear and principled position condemning Russia’s strikes on our people and expressing condolences.

In just the past few days, through strikes on Pryluky and Kramatorsk, Kyiv and our other cities, the Russians killed 78 people and wounded 215. This is a harsh Russian escalation — terror against people and life. And it is important that leaders not ignore what is happening 

- the President said.

The Head of State also thanked him for the €1.2 billion tranche that arrived the day before. The funds will be used for our defense, in particular for drones. 

For drones and missiles: Ukraine received another €1.2 billion from the EU07.10.26, 12:29 • 24326 views

We are working to ensure that other necessary decisions are also made. We discussed the schedule for opening the next negotiating clusters, the energy package for the winter, and further financial support. We agreed to meet in a trilateral format with António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen in the near future 

- Zelenskyy added.

The Ukrainian leader also informed him about contacts and meetings with the American side that will take place in the coming days. Our team is already on its way. We appreciate Europe’s support.

Zelenskyy announced important talks with partners — what they will discuss and when08.10.26, 12:00 • 16879 views

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