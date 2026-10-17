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Zelenskyy criticized Trump's deal with Russia on diesel and called Moscow's actions regarding peace a "parody"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9040 views

Zelenskyy said that Russia's diesel exports would increase the Kremlin's revenues. He called Moscow's actions regarding peace negotiations a «parody».

Zelenskyy criticized Trump's deal with Russia on diesel and called Moscow's actions regarding peace a "parody"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky criticized US leader Donald Trump's agreement with Russia on diesel fuel exports, saying it would help the Kremlin finance the war. At the same time, he called Moscow's actions regarding peace talks a "parody." Reuters reported this, citing Zelensky's statements during the EU summit in Brussels, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Ukrainian president, the resumption of Russian diesel exports will bring Moscow additional revenues, despite the fact that these supplies will not be able to significantly offset the impact of the situation in the Strait of Hormuz on the global energy market.

This diesel fuel agreement will never be enough to offset the impact of the Strait of Hormuz on global markets. But it will put more money directly into Putin's pocket to finance this war

– Zelensky said.

Trump called Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries a "disgrace"

The previous day, Trump again criticized Ukraine for attacks on Russian oil refineries, linking them to rising global energy prices. The US president called the resumption of such strikes a "disgrace."

Earlier, Trump also announced an allegedly reached energy truce between Ukraine and Russia. However, Zelensky said that he learned about the agreement from the media, while the Russian side continued attacking Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Trump's turn toward Russia has sparked Americans' discontent – media17.10.26, 02:16 • 11864 views

During the summit in Brussels, Zelensky emphasized that Russia was not demonstrating genuine interest in ending the war. He also reported disruptions in the operation of the Starshield satellite system, which the Ukrainian military uses, among other things, to counter Russian drones.

European leaders expressed support for Ukraine amid concerns about a possible reduction in US military and intelligence assistance. At the same time, Kyiv continues to insist on increasing pressure on Russia, including by restricting its energy revenues.

Zelenskyy ready to halt strikes on Russia’s oil refineries for 100 days in exchange for Starlink expansion – WSJ17.10.26, 01:57 • 11050 views

Stepan Haftko

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