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Kyiv • UNN

 • 446 views

Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark for meetings with the country's leadership, parliamentarians, and defense companies. He announced the strengthening of Ukraine's defense.

Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark and announced a new defense package for Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on November 10 that he had begun his visit to Denmark, where a number of meetings are planned, and announced "new steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities," UNN writes. 

I arrived in Denmark with my team for a meeting with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Danish parliamentarians, and leading defense companies. An audience with King Frederik X is also planned, as well as a separate meeting with the prime ministers of Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Iceland, and Finland

- Zelenskyy reported on social media.

As the President emphasized, "the main thing is our security and strengthening our protection."

"There will be new steps to strengthen Ukraine’s defense capabilities—a strong defense package from Denmark. Thank you for this support!" Zelenskyy stated.

The President noted that "Denmark has stood with Ukraine since the first days of the full-scale war and remains one of the most reliable partners, and a leader in various formats that help protect lives." "We thank the Danish people and government for their unwavering support and concrete decisions that help us stand firm," he stated.

Zelenskyy announced new meetings with partners on support — work is already underway with the EU, including on logistics for Kyiv10.11.26, 12:46 • 1636 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Mette Frederiksen
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Volodymyr Zelenskyy
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