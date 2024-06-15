Zelenskyy: agreements at the Peace Summit should become part of the peacekeeping process

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 1420 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 11091 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 20900 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 162203 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154613 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 164702 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 213829 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 247587 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153362 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371225 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 101667 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 146382 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 134427 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 40773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 58838 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 11092 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 162203 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 135163 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 154613 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 147104 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 13813 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 14938 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 18908 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 19948 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 41301 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Zelenskyy: agreements at the Peace Summit should become part of the peacekeeping process

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25733 views

Everything that will be agreed upon at the Peace Summit will become part of the peacekeeping process, Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy: agreements at the Peace Summit should become part of the peacekeeping process

Everything that will be agreed upon today at the Peace Summit will become part of the peacekeeping process. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We have successfully returned to the world the idea that collective efforts can stop the war and establish a just peace. This idea will definitely work because the world has power," Zelensky said.

He noted that today all parts of the world, all continents, and different nations are represented at the Summit: "Every political pole of our world: Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, the Pacific, Australia, North America".

"Everything that will be agreed upon today at the Summit will become part of the peacekeeping process that we all need. I believe that we will see here at the Summit how history is made," Zelenskyy said.  

Peace Summit in Switzerland: Reuters reports on the mood of European officials about its impact15.06.24, 12:49 • 83989 views

Addendum

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd notedthat during the Peace Summit, the participants want to discuss how and under what conditions Russia can be involved in the process of future peace.

Zelenskyy statedthat he expects that after the inaugural Peace Summit there will be a transition to a substantive, technical solution to all three points: food security, nuclear security, and the return of Ukrainian children, and that preparations for the next steps will continue.

WarPolitics
Reuters
Switzerland
Australia
Pacific Ocean
Asia
Africa
Europe
North America
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11