Zelenskyy: agreements at the Peace Summit should become part of the peacekeeping process

Everything that will be agreed upon today at the Peace Summit will become part of the peacekeeping process. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a joint press conference with Swiss President Viola Amherd, an UNN correspondent reports.

Details

"We have successfully returned to the world the idea that collective efforts can stop the war and establish a just peace. This idea will definitely work because the world has power," Zelensky said.

He noted that today all parts of the world, all continents, and different nations are represented at the Summit: "Every political pole of our world: Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, the Pacific, Australia, North America".

"Everything that will be agreed upon today at the Summit will become part of the peacekeeping process that we all need. I believe that we will see here at the Summit how history is made," Zelenskyy said.

Addendum

President of the Swiss Confederation Viola Amherd notedthat during the Peace Summit, the participants want to discuss how and under what conditions Russia can be involved in the process of future peace.

Zelenskyy statedthat he expects that after the inaugural Peace Summit there will be a transition to a substantive, technical solution to all three points: food security, nuclear security, and the return of Ukrainian children, and that preparations for the next steps will continue.