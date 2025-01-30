Zelensky talks to Lebanon's president for the first time: what he offered

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had his first conversation with President of Lebanon General Joseph Aoun. The head of the Ukrainian state proposed to create a food hub in Lebanon to support the country's population, UNN reports.

"I thanked Lebanon for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite Russian aggression, Ukraine remains a reliable guarantor of global food security. I proposed to create a food hub in Lebanon to support the country's population," Zelensky said.

In addition, the Presidents of Ukraine and Lebanon discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation, particularly in the trade and economic sphere.

Ukraine is preparing a proposal to support Syria's food security - MFA