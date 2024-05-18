Zelensky on his conversation with Xi: He assured that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity

In a telephone conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that China supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the French news agency AFP, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Asked whether it looks like possible Chinese intervention is the only way to force Putin to back down, Zelenskyy said that China has influence over russia.

I believe that China has an influence on russia because there is an economy between these countries. I think this is the most important thing that unites them and can separate them. It is the economy, because China is very interested in the European Union market. The European market is a priority for them. I don't know their strategy, but there is an understanding that this is their strategic direction - He said.

Zelenskyy also noted that China does not want to lose russia.

They live with the feeling that if russia loses the war, it is not a loss for russia, it is a victory for the United States. That is, for them it is not a victory for Ukraine and not a loss for russia. They perceive the situation as a victory for the West, for Western forces, and they want to find a balance. That is why there is this story and this is the difficulty - Zelensky explained.

Zelenskyy noted that in a telephone conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.

I spoke with the Chinese leader on the phone and we raised the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty. He assured me that this was not under discussion and that they definitely support our territorial integrity. They support it, and we will be able to see how they will act. At least I would like to see. That is why I wanted China to be involved in the Peace Summit - Zelensky said.

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that the Chinese side does not give an assessment of its possible participation in the Peace Summit. Ukraine continues to work on engaging China, as it is very important that it be present at the highest level.

The Office of the President of Ukraine stated that the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to russia.

