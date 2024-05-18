Zelensky on his conversation with Xi: He assured that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 37293 views
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 35095 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69273 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 37281 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63329 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251351 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226449 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212415 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238138 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224894 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 86654 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 63329 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 69273 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113123 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114002 views
Zelensky on his conversation with Xi: He assured that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity

Zelensky on his conversation with Xi: He assured that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 48523 views

In a telephone conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.

In a telephone conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that China supports the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with the French news agency AFP, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

Asked whether it looks like possible Chinese intervention is the only way to force Putin to back down, Zelenskyy said that China has influence over russia.

I believe that China has an influence on russia because there is an economy between these countries. I think this is the most important thing that unites them and can separate them. It is the economy, because China is very interested in the European Union market. The European market is a priority for them. I don't know their strategy, but there is an understanding that this is their strategic direction

- He said.

Zelenskyy also noted that China does not want to lose russia.

They live with the feeling that if russia loses the war, it is not a loss for russia, it is a victory for the United States. That is, for them it is not a victory for Ukraine and not a loss for russia. They perceive the situation as a victory for the West, for Western forces, and they want to find a balance. That is why there is this story and this is the difficulty

- Zelensky explained.

Zelenskyy noted that in a telephone conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping assured him that China supports Ukraine's territorial integrity.

I spoke with the Chinese leader on the phone and we raised the issue of territorial integrity and sovereignty. He assured me that this was not under discussion and that they definitely support our territorial integrity. They support it, and we will be able to see how they will act. At least I would like to see. That is why I wanted China to be involved in the Peace Summit

- Zelensky said.

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, stated that the Chinese side does not give an assessment of its possible participation in the Peace Summit. Ukraine continues to work on engaging China, as it is very important that it be present at the highest level.

The Office of the President of Ukraine stated that the countries participating in the Peace Summit to be held on June 15-16 in Switzerland will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to russia.

China provides technology to rebuild Russian military-industrial complex, which may influence aggression against Ukraine - Blinken15.05.24, 15:50 • 17375 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
switzerlandSwitzerland
european-unionEuropean Union
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

