China provides technology to rebuild Russian military-industrial complex, which may influence aggression against Ukraine - Blinken

China, although not directly, is supporting Russia in rebuilding the Russian military-industrial complex. Most of the components, namely military electronics, that Russia receives come from China. This was stated by the United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken during a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, UNN reports.

As for China. We have concerns. It is not that China is providing Russia with weapons to use against Ukraine. North Korea is doing it, Iran is doing it, China is not doing it directly. But what we are concerned about is that the support that China is providing to Russia in rebuilding its military-industrial complex, and this could affect Russia's aggression against Ukraine. When I was in China, I said that most of the components that Russia receives come from China. This is military electronics and it helps to strengthen Russia's military-industrial complex. In one year, Russia was able to build more missiles, tanks, armored personnel carriers for its aggression in Ukraine. So I told my partners in China that we are watching this and will take measures, including sanctions, against companies that are involved - Blinken said.

He added that the US has already imposed more than 100 sanctions on companies that provide assistance to Russia.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will pay a state visit to China on May 16-17 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.