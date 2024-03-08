Zelensky names Turkish corvette "Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky" for Ukrainian Navy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed a decree naming the Ada-class corvette manufactured by Turkey for Ukraine as Hetman Ivan Vyhovskyy, UNN reports.

"To name the corvette of the Ada class of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine after Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky and hereinafter to call this corvette the Hetman Ivan Vyhovsky corvette," reads Decree No. 150/2024, published on the website of the Presidential Administration.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrives in Istanbul to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

As reported in the OP, on March 8, 2024, the President of Ukraine will visit Turkey. During the visit, Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss the Peace Formula, the organization of the Peace Summit, Black Sea navigation safety, global food stability, and the release of Ukrainian prisoners and political prisoners held by the Russian state.

Special attention during the visit will be paid to joint projects in the defense industry.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the shipyards where the construction of corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy is underway. He will also meet with representatives of Turkish defense companies.