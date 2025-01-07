Yuriy Ihnat returned to the Air Force: since January 1, he has been heading the Communications Department of the Armed Forces Command

Yuriy Ihnat has become the head of the Communications Department of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He announced his appointment on Facebook, reports UNN.

Details

On January 1, 2025, Yuriy Ihnat was officially appointed as the Head of the Communications Department of the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Earlier, starting in the fall of 2024, he temporarily acted as the head of this department.

Recall

On March 16, it was reported that Yuriy Ihnat was resigning from his position as a spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and would be working in another area.

