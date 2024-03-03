WSJ: Intercepted German military conversation could complicate relations with NATO

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 26795 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 96520 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 63592 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 259235 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223194 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 187925 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 228731 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251061 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157018 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372021 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 204553 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 80755 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 102262 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 67543 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 60199 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 35216 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 96520 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 259235 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 205714 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 223194 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 17947 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26284 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26384 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61040 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 68350 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

WSJ: Intercepted German military conversation could complicate relations with NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36361 views

Tensions between Germany and NATO may arise due to intercepted conversation between high-ranking German military officials about the potential use of the long-range Taurus missile by Ukraine

WSJ: Intercepted German military conversation could complicate relations with NATO

Tensions may arise between Germany and NATO due to an intercepted conversation between high-ranking German military officials regarding the potential use of the long-range Taurus missile by Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, the incident caused fury in Germany.

The intercepted conversation suggests that the military of the United Kingdom, France, and the United States are in Ukraine to help Kyiv maintain sophisticated Western equipment. However, these countries deny that they have troops in Ukraine. This, according to the WSJ, could complicate relations between Germany and NATO.

Experts interviewed by the WSJ believe that the interception incident has made it even less likely that Ukraine will receive Taurus missiles. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously explained his refusal to supply missiles to Ukraine by saying that German specialists would be needed to program the missiles and guide them to their targets. As Focus noted, the recording suggests that Ukraine can handle the weapons on its own.

Context

The virtual conversation was conducted on the WebEx platform, with one of the participants in Singapore joining the conversation via phone. WSJ sources said that the platform is actively used for negotiations by the military and officials.

Berlin confirms interception of German officers' conversation about TAURUS02.03.24, 20:22 • 101790 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
NATO
Germany
Olaf Scholz
Ukraine
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14