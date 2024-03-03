WSJ: Intercepted German military conversation could complicate relations with NATO

Tensions may arise between Germany and NATO due to an intercepted conversation between high-ranking German military officials regarding the potential use of the long-range Taurus missile by Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes, UNN reports .

Details

According to the newspaper, the incident caused fury in Germany.

The intercepted conversation suggests that the military of the United Kingdom, France, and the United States are in Ukraine to help Kyiv maintain sophisticated Western equipment. However, these countries deny that they have troops in Ukraine. This, according to the WSJ, could complicate relations between Germany and NATO.

Experts interviewed by the WSJ believe that the interception incident has made it even less likely that Ukraine will receive Taurus missiles. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz previously explained his refusal to supply missiles to Ukraine by saying that German specialists would be needed to program the missiles and guide them to their targets. As Focus noted, the recording suggests that Ukraine can handle the weapons on its own.

Context

The virtual conversation was conducted on the WebEx platform, with one of the participants in Singapore joining the conversation via phone. WSJ sources said that the platform is actively used for negotiations by the military and officials.

