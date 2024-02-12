WSJ: Change of Commander-in-Chief will tie Zelensky closer to decisions on the battlefield

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 19206 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 104766 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 132850 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 132696 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 173533 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170558 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 278537 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178093 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167070 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148762 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

Czech President calls for creation of an international coalition for a just peace in Ukraine

March 2, 02:31 AM • 39519 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 100459 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 "Kalibr" in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 100024 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 101942 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 55189 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 18911 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 278520 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 246774 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 231957 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 257354 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 19892 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 132832 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104835 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104906 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121126 views
WSJ: Change of Commander-in-Chief will tie Zelensky closer to decisions on the battlefield

WSJ: Change of Commander-in-Chief will tie Zelensky closer to decisions on the battlefield

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25610 views

By replacing the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Zelensky will be more directly involved in decision-making on the battlefield and will be responsible for any military failures or regressions, the article says.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decision to replace Valeriy Zaluzhnyy as commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces will link Zelenskyy to the army and make him responsible for any failure. This is stated in the article of The Wall Street Journal, reports UNN.

Details

The publication quotes experts who believe that replacing a popular figure like Zaluzhnyi with Colonel General Oleksandr Syrskyi, who is considered closer to the president, will tie Zelenskyi more closely to decisions on the battlefield, making him more responsible for any failure.

Zelensky took responsibility for everything - both political and military

- Mykola Davydiuk, an independent Ukrainian political analyst, told the WSJ.

The newspaper also writes that the failure to break through Russian defenses in a costly counteroffensive last summer has increased pressure on Zelenskiy as supplies of military equipment from Western allies have begun to stop. On the front lines, Ukrainian troops are facing a severe shortage of ammunition as Congress fails to pass a $60 billion aid package and Russia takes advantage of this to advance on several fronts.

German generals secretly came to Kyiv on the day of Zaluzhny's resignation - Bild10.02.24, 17:46 • 71710 views

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, told the newspaper that the changes are necessary to prevent a stalemate at the front that would negatively affect public sentiment. According to him, Zaluzhny's resignation was prompted by the need to revise the tactics that failed to achieve a breakthrough last year.

Recall

On February 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued a decree dismissing Valeriy Zaluzhnyy from the post of chief of the army, which he had held for more than 2.5 years, and appointing Oleksandr Syrskyy, commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, to replace him.

The Economist: The release of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi is a new decisive stage in the war09.02.24, 03:43 • 43531 view

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
ukrainian-ground-forcesUkrainian Ground Forces
united-states-congressUnited States Congress
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
mykhailo-podoliakMykhailo Podolyak
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

