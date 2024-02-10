German generals secretly came to Kyiv on the day of Zaluzhny's resignation - Bild

On Thursday, February 8, high-ranking German generals, Major General Christian Freuding and Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer, secretly arrived in Kyiv. The generals were invited to Ukraine by Valeriy Zaluzhny, who was fired the same day. This was reported by Bild, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, high-ranking German military officials have arrived in Ukraine and were spotted in a Kyiv hotel. In response to BILD's request, the German Ministry of Defense confirmed the Ukrainian visit of the Bundeswehr Inspector General, General Breuer Karsten, and Major General Christian Freuding.

It is noted that the generals were invited by Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, who was dismissed the same day in the evening. The publication notes that the purpose of the visit was "further exchange of information on current defense needs and future military challenges.

Recall

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called on the United States and Europeans to work together to support Ukraine, and emphasized that if this is not done, people in many countries will wake up to a threatening and unpredictable world, worse than during the Cold War.

