The Economist: The release of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi is a new decisive stage in the war

Zelensky replaced Valeriy Zaluzhny with Oleksandr Syrsky as commander of the armed forces. This marks a new and decisive stage in the war, during which Mr. Zelensky runs the risk of making a mistake. This opinion was expressed by The Economist. Commenting on the reshuffle in Ukraine, UNN reports.

The differences between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy began to emerge when the Russian and Ukrainian armies dug in and the front lines froze. That's when the friction in their relationship began to take its toll.

It is no secret that as their relationship deteriorated, the two men also began to disagree on what to do on the battlefield. Mr. Zelenskyy and his administration held General Zaluzhnyi responsible for last year's failed counteroffensive. They wanted the Ukrainian army to prepare for further attacks and pressured him to develop battle plans and take on the unpopular burden of mobilizing additional troops the publication writes.

The general rejected their arguments. He noted that his caution after the initial assault failed had resulted in saving vital troops and equipment. He argued that he could not plan the next counteroffensive if he did not know what resources he had. He said politicians should mobilize society.

Under the circumstances, it was right that the general left. In a democracy, the armed forces should be subordinate to politicians. General Zaluzhnyi's credibility as commander-in-chief had already been fatally undermined by rumors of his dismissal. The longer Mr. Zelenskyy appeared too weak to fire him, the more his own credibility suffered. The question is where this will lead the president and the new commander, Syrskyi.

One of the risks for Mr. Zelensky will be discontent in the army. General Syrsky has a reputation for being willing to engage the enemy, even if the cost in men and machines is high. Some praise his professionalism, while others say that he terrifies his subordinates and controls by fear. journalists write

The most important question is whether Mr. Zelenskyy will be able to capitalize on General Zaluzhnyy's dismissal to change his vision of the war. Today, he still publicly stands by his promise that Ukraine will return every inch of land occupied by Russian troops, even if he privately knows that this will not happen soon.

