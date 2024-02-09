The Economist: The release of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi is a new decisive stage in the war

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 101713 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 128393 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 129647 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 171168 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 169183 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 275339 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 177803 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167004 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148714 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 244096 views

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 101391 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 84103 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 80730 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 93102 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

05:34 AM • 33437 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 275339 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 244096 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 229312 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 254763 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 240670 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 1557 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 128393 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 103607 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 103754 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120063 views
The Economist: The release of Valeriy Zaluzhnyi is a new decisive stage in the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 43531 views

Zelensky's dismissal of General Zaluzhnyi and appointment of General Syrskyi means a new decisive stage in the war and the risk of making mistakes.

Zelensky replaced Valeriy Zaluzhny with Oleksandr Syrsky as commander of the armed forces. This marks a new and decisive stage in the war, during which Mr. Zelensky runs the risk of making a mistake. This opinion was expressed by The Economist. Commenting on the reshuffle in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The differences between Zelenskyy and Zaluzhnyy began to emerge when the Russian and Ukrainian armies dug in and the front lines froze. That's when the friction in their relationship began to take its toll.

It is no secret that as their relationship deteriorated, the two men also began to disagree on what to do on the battlefield. Mr. Zelenskyy and his administration held General Zaluzhnyi responsible for last year's failed counteroffensive. They wanted the Ukrainian army to prepare for further attacks and pressured him to develop battle plans and take on the unpopular burden of mobilizing additional troops

the publication writes.

The general rejected their arguments. He noted that his caution after the initial assault failed had resulted in saving vital troops and equipment. He argued that he could not plan the next counteroffensive if he did not know what resources he had. He said politicians should mobilize society.

Under the circumstances, it was right that the general left. In a democracy, the armed forces should be subordinate to politicians. General Zaluzhnyi's credibility as commander-in-chief had already been fatally undermined by rumors of his dismissal. The longer Mr. Zelenskyy appeared too weak to fire him, the more his own credibility suffered. The question is where this will lead the president and the new commander, Syrskyi.

Addendum Addendum

One of the risks for Mr. Zelensky will be discontent in the army. General Syrsky has a reputation for being willing to engage the enemy, even if the cost in men and machines is high. Some praise his professionalism, while others say that he terrifies his subordinates and controls by fear.

journalists write

The most important question is whether Mr. Zelenskyy will be able to capitalize on General Zaluzhnyy's dismissal to change his vision of the war. Today, he still publicly stands by his promise that Ukraine will return every inch of land occupied by Russian troops, even if he privately knows that this will not happen soon.

Times: Nuland wanted to reconcile Zelensky and Zaluzhny09.02.24, 02:07 • 124748 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
the-economistThe Economist
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
valerii-zaluzhnyiValeriy Zaluzhnyi

