Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić stated that the world might already be in a state of global conflict, although it is not officially being discussed. He also warned of increasing risks of a major war. This is reported by Berliner Zeitung, according to UNN.

Details

It will be difficult to prevent World War III. Perhaps it has already begun, only we are not officially talking about it yet - Vučić noted.

According to him, the key reason for the tension is the struggle for resources - oil, gas, rare metals, and other strategic materials.

The President of Serbia emphasized that competition for access to raw materials and logistical routes only intensifies the confrontation between states and increases the risk of direct military clashes, particularly between nuclear countries.

The struggle for oil, gas, minerals, rare metals, and other resources has long begun - he added.

Vučić also stated that many countries are currently trying to buy time while simultaneously preparing for possible large-scale conflicts.

In addition, he did not rule out the use of tactical nuclear weapons in future wars and reminded that both World War I and World War II began with local crises that later escalated into global confrontations.

Serbia plans to buy gas through the EU to reduce dependence on Russia