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Explosions reported in Russia and the temporarily occupied territories: vehicle traffic toward Moscow suspended
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World leaders at the summit in Manila seek an alternative to the United States because of Trump's trade policy – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

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Leaders of states at the ASEAN summit are seeking to reduce dependence on the United States and are concluding new trade and defense agreements. They are also discussing microchip exports and rules in the South China Sea.

World leaders at the summit in Manila seek an alternative to the United States because of Trump's trade policy – Bloomberg

World leaders gathered at the ASEAN summit in Manila to strengthen trade ties and reduce dependence on the United States amid the protectionist policies of President Donald Trump. Countries are seeking new economic partners due to high U.S. tariffs and instability in global trade. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

The leaders of Canada, Brazil, Australia and other countries are taking part in the summit. Representatives of China, India and Japan are also expected to arrive.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has already unveiled new trade agreements with the Philippines and ASEAN countries. Meanwhile, Australia and the Philippines have concluded a defense agreement to strengthen regional security.

Leaders call for seeking new partners instead of the United States

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that, instead of appealing to Washington, countries should expand cooperation with other partners.

Donald Trump also plans to visit Manila, but will stay there for less than 24 hours. One of the key topics of the talks will be possible U.S. restrictions on microchip exports.

Separately, ASEAN countries reported significant progress in talks with China on a code of conduct in the South China Sea. The relevant agreement is planned to be finalized in 2027.

It has become known why NATO canceled the 2027 summit in Albania16.11.26, 00:37 • 10019 views

Stepan Haftko

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