Witkoff and Kushner left the Kremlin after talks with Putin

The motorcade of U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner left the Kremlin in the capital of the Russian Federation after talks with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin. This was reported by Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

Putin’s meeting with Witkoff and Kushner has ended, Russian media report.

The meeting between U.S. special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Putin lasted, according to Russian media, more than two hours. The motorcade of the American diplomats left the Kremlin.

The parties have not yet made any statements regarding the talks.

Witkoff and Kushner will next fly to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Update

Kushner and Witkoff were supposed to meet with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on November 12. They then planned to travel to Dublin, where they are to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The meetings will take place after the trilateral peace talks in Abu Dhabi on November 10–11.

Following the talks in Abu Dhabi, Ukrainian delegation representative David Arakhamia said that there was a "good momentum" to reach an agreement by New Year. Meanwhile, Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky said that the parties had "come closer to peace."

The envoys want to "try to make more progress on some of the issues that we discussed, because we see some breakthroughs and opportunities there," Kushner told reporters on Wednesday, November 11, Bloomberg reports. Territorial issues remain the most difficult part of the negotiations, although the parties agreed to a significant prisoner exchange, he said.

The envoys plan to travel to Dublin to meet with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, "to have a conversation with him and discuss in greater depth some of the ideas that we proposed here today (November 11)," Kushner said.