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Winter has returned to the Carpathians - snow and 8-degree frost in the highlands

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1874 views

Deterioration of visibility and wind of 12 m/s were recorded on Pip Ivan peak. SES rescuers warn of the danger of walking in the highlands of the Carpathians.

Winter has returned to the Carpathians - snow and 8-degree frost in the highlands

In the highlands of the Carpathians, on Mount Pip Ivan in the Ivano-Frankivsk region, there was an 8-degree frost and snow, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Carpathians are not joking today! As of the morning of March 19, on Mount Pip Ivan, it's a real winter fairy tale with character: cloudy, snow covering the slopes, and visibility almost disappearing in a white haze," the State Emergency Service indicated.

Mountain rescuers of Prykarpattia reported that in the morning on Mount Pip Ivan Chornohirsky, it was cloudy, snowing, with limited visibility, and a southeast wind of 12 m/s.

"The air temperature is -8°C," the rescuers reported.

"The mountains are not for walks now - they are about respect and caution. Take care of yourself and plan your rest responsibly," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

Addition

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, today in Ukraine it is cloudy, except for the south and far west, with light rain in places, wet snow at night. At night and in the morning in the northeast of the country and in most central regions, there is fog in places. The wind is northeast, east, 5-10 m/s.

The temperature at night is from 3° warmth to 2° frost, during the day 3-8° warmth; in the southeast of the country at night 1-6° warmth, during the day 8-13°.

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Julia Shramko

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