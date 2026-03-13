Wild boar runs into shopping mall in Berlin – media

In Berlin, a wild boar ran into the Allende shopping center in the Köpenick district. The police had to temporarily cordon off the building and lead the animal outside, UNN reports with reference to DW.

According to law enforcement, the boar ended up inside the shopping center, after which the police restricted access to the building and organized an operation to remove it.

For this, law enforcement officers used pallets and riot shields, with which they gradually pushed the animal out into the street.

"The boar is back in the wild," a police spokesman said.

A veterinarian from the Berlin Zoo also arrived at the scene with a pneumatic rifle that fires tranquilizer darts. However, it could not be used.

In the US, a drunk raccoon caused a mess in a liquor store

The zoo explained that it was impossible to use a tranquilizer inside the shopping center due to the limited space.

Recently, dangerous incidents involving wild boars have become more frequent in Germany. The animals increasingly appear in cities, ravage gardens and parks, and sometimes can attack people.

According to experts, about 5,000 wild boars live in Berlin alone. In addition, animals from the neighboring federal state of Brandenburg regularly enter the city.

From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store