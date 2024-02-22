White House sends Republicans a "vacation reading package" on the consequences of delaying U.S. aid to Ukraine

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
06:32 PM • 2148 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 47823 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 185560 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 107771 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 363365 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293649 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 210551 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 242928 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254391 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160547 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 107248 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 185500 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 363287 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 242461 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 293606 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

White House sends Republicans a "vacation reading package" on the consequences of delaying U.S. aid to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 107730 views

The White House accused the Speaker of the House of Representatives of prioritizing domestic politics over national security by delaying US aid to Ukraine.

White House sends Republicans a "vacation reading package" on the consequences of delaying U.S. aid to Ukraine

The White House accuses the speaker of the US House of Representatives of putting "his own domestic politics above the security of the American people" and has sent Republicans a "vacation reading package" about the consequences of the delay in US aid to Ukraine, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Speaker Johnson is undermining Ukraine's defense capabilities at a time when Putin and his Iranian allies are killing innocent civilians. He is threatening NATO countries that the United States is committed to defending, threatening manufacturing jobs across the country, hindering (America's) interests in the Indo-Pacific, denying military aid to Israel and humanitarian aid to innocent Palestinians

- White House spokesman Andrew Bates said in a commentary .

After the U.S. Senate voted in favor of the Ukraine funding bill, the U.S. House of Representatives did not bring the issue to the floor. Instead, congressmen went on vacation for two weeks. The bill is opposed by the radical wing of the Republican Party in the House of Representatives.

"Speaker Johnson has shown no sign of canceling the Republican furlough, he is putting his own domestic politics ahead of the security of the American people," Bates emphasized.

The White House press service sent House Republicans a document called the "Vacation Reading Packet," which includes a number of articles from various American media about the consequences of Ukraine's delay in receiving the U.S. aid package.

In particular, the "reading package" includes an article from Fox News that Ukrainian troops withdrew from Avdiivka due to an acute shortage of ammunition.

There is also an article from AP about how workers in American factories are waiting for the bill to be passed so that the funds from this aid can go to factories in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and other states to provide jobs and boost the local economy.

The BBC article says: "Children Missing in Ukraine Tracked Down in Russia by Digital Detectives".

"House Republicans say they care about combating child abuse, but they turn a blind eye to the fact that Russia has abducted thousands of Ukrainian children," Andrew Bates comments.

The package also included several articles accusing Speaker Johnson of not agreeing to changes to US border security legislation, and of the Border Patrol union and the US Chamber of Commerce supporting the bill.

In response to the White House's accusations, House Speaker Mike Johnson's spokesman Taylor Halsey said the bill to fund Ukraine, Israel and Indo-Pacific partners does not include border security measures as demanded by Republicans. "No amount of White House commentary can change the fact that House Republicans have been clear from the beginning: any national security funding must begin at our own border. Stunningly, after four months of negotiations in which the House of Representatives did not participate, the White House and Senate bill says absolutely nothing about the border, which is the top issue for most Americans," the response states.

Addendum

Earlier, US President Biden expressed his belief that the Republicans are "making a big mistake" by not responding to threats from Russia. "The way they are walking away from the threat from Russia, turning their backs on NATO, on fulfilling our obligations. It is shocking. I've never seen anything like it," Biden said.

Majority of the U.S. House of Representatives supports the bill to help Ukraine - Chairman of the Finance Committee22.02.24, 09:35 • 43842 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
United States House of Representatives
Fox News
United States Senate
Republican Party (United States)
Voice of America
Avdiivka
White House
NATO
Mike Johnson
Texas
Joe Biden
United States
Ukraine
