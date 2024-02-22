White House invests $20 billion to replace Chinese cranes in US ports

$41.340.03
Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA
Exclusive
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

White House invests $20 billion to replace Chinese cranes in US ports

Kyiv

The White House is investing $20 billion to replace about 200 Chinese-made cranes operating in U.S. ports over cybersecurity concerns.

White House invests $20 billion to replace Chinese cranes in US ports

The Biden administration has announced a number of measures aimed at strengthening the security of American ports: about 200 Chinese-made cranes that could be subject to hacker attacks are to be replaced.

This was reported by UNN with reference to the Wall Street Journal and CNBC.

Details

The US government is investing more than $20 billion over the next five years to secure the country's ports, with the goal of, among other things, eliminating the use of Chinese-made cranes. According to the White House, there are more than 200 cranes manufactured in the People's Republic of China operating in American ports. This is actually the vast majority, almost 80% of cranes.

According to Admiral Jay Vann, who is part of the Coast Guard's Cyber Command, these particular cranes could be vulnerable to Chinese exploitation, especially because they can be controlled remotely.

We view the cyber threat to critical infrastructure as a nationwide approach

 ," explained a senior administration official at a briefing for CNBC on the eve of the official announcement.

Biden's representative said that the new Center for Supply Chain Resilience, which was announced in November 2023, will be included in efforts to strengthen port security. In addition, $20 billion will be used to strengthen US port infrastructure as part of the Invest in America program.

The government is promising new port cranes because of concerns among U.S. officials about the risks of espionage and sabotage associated with the presence of a large number of cranes manufactured by Chinese state-owned giants in U.S. ports.

They will be replaced by cranes manufactured by the American subsidiary of the Japanese company Mitsui.

Recall

UNN reported that in early February, eight Chinese balloons crossed Taiwan's airspaceaccording to Taiwanese authorities.

Three of China's largest banks have stopped accepting payments from sanctioned Russian banksdue to fears of secondary US sanctions.

The United States is considering imposing sanctions on Chinese companiesthat have been assisting Russia in its war against Ukraine, which would be the first direct sanctions against Beijing.

