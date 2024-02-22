There will be fewer enemy ships: a collection for 35 Sea Baby drones is open

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 44112 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 174160 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 102161 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 350863 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285288 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 207961 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 241495 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254019 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 160165 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372701 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1.8m/s
50%
Popular news

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 141973 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 110790 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 104867 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 47809 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 96344 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 98206 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 174160 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 350863 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 238085 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 285288 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 2658 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 30362 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 49075 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 36713 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 106091 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

There will be fewer enemy ships: a collection for 35 Sea Baby drones is open

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23555 views

A fundraiser for 35 Sea Baby drones has been launched to destroy more Russian ships in the Black Sea and reduce the size of the Black Sea fleet.

There will be fewer enemy ships: a collection for 35 Sea Baby drones is open

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the start of collecting donations  for the SBU for 35 Sea Baby drones, UNN reports.

The Black Sea Fleet will be smaller. We announce a fundraiser for 35 naval drones. The fundraising platform UNITED24, Oleg Gorokhovsky and monobank, Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov are raising  297.5 million hryvnias for the SBU for Sea Baby drones. Make your move as a donor in the naval battle

- wrote Fedorov on social media.

He reminded that the fleet of naval drones was created by the President. According to him, naval drones have already changed the situation in the Black Sea and are destroying Russian ships.  "Every technology can make a breakthrough that determines the course of the war," Fedorov said. 

As noted, Sea Baby surface unmanned attack boats are a development of the Security Service of Ukraine. They can carry 850 kilograms of explosives, accelerate to 90 km/h and cover a distance of 1,000 kilometers.

"Join the collection and help destroy the ships from which Russia is shelling Ukrainian cities," emphasized Fedorov.

Later, he added that in 6 minutes he had the first million on Sea Baby. 

Addendum [1

The day before, Fedorov announced a naval battle and hinted that there would be fewer Russian ships. 

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Mikhail Fedorov
Security Service of Ukraine
United24
Black Sea
Brent
$65.72
Bitcoin
$84,534.40
S&P 500
$5,163.25
Tesla
$245.15
Газ TTF
$36.40
Золото
$3,044.19
Ethereum
$1,821.08