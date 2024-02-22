There will be fewer enemy ships: a collection for 35 Sea Baby drones is open

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced the start of collecting donations for the SBU for 35 Sea Baby drones, UNN reports.

The Black Sea Fleet will be smaller. We announce a fundraiser for 35 naval drones. The fundraising platform UNITED24, Oleg Gorokhovsky and monobank, Serhiy Sternenko and Ihor Lachenkov are raising 297.5 million hryvnias for the SBU for Sea Baby drones. Make your move as a donor in the naval battle - wrote Fedorov on social media.

He reminded that the fleet of naval drones was created by the President. According to him, naval drones have already changed the situation in the Black Sea and are destroying Russian ships. "Every technology can make a breakthrough that determines the course of the war," Fedorov said.

As noted, Sea Baby surface unmanned attack boats are a development of the Security Service of Ukraine. They can carry 850 kilograms of explosives, accelerate to 90 km/h and cover a distance of 1,000 kilometers.

"Join the collection and help destroy the ships from which Russia is shelling Ukrainian cities," emphasized Fedorov.

Later, he added that in 6 minutes he had the first million on Sea Baby.

The day before, Fedorov announced a naval battle and hinted that there would be fewer Russian ships.