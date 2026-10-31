What is celebrated on October 31 in Ukraine and around the world

On October 31, under the auspices of the UN and international organizations, the world marks World Cities Day, World Savings Day, and World Awareness Day, as well as celebrating Halloween and International Black Sea Day. According to the new calendar, the church calendar honors the holy Apostle of the Seventy Stachys, Amplias, and others, while according to the old calendar it commemorates the holy Apostle and Evangelist Luke, UNN writes.

World Cities Day

An official UN international observance established by the General Assembly in 2013. The event aims to draw the global community's attention to worldwide urbanization, promote cooperation between countries in addressing urban development challenges, and implement sustainable urban planning concepts.

The day emphasizes the importance of creating an inclusive, safe, environmentally sustainable, and livable urban environment amid climate change and population growth.

World Savings Day

Established in 1924 during the First International Congress of Savings Banks in Milan. The event is dedicated to promoting a culture of saving, improving financial literacy among the population, fostering investment awareness, and explaining the role of savings institutions in the stability of national economies.

International Black Sea Day

A regional environmental observance established in 1996, when six Black Sea countries signed the Strategic Action Plan for the Protection and Rehabilitation of the Black Sea.

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The event is intended to draw attention to preserving the unique marine ecosystem, combating pollution by petroleum products and plastic, protecting biodiversity, and addressing the problem of overfishing.

Halloween

A traditional holiday originating from the ancient Celtic pagan festival of Samhain, which marked the end of the harvest and the beginning of the "dark half of the year."

In modern popular culture, Halloween has become a global entertainment holiday featuring pumpkin lantern carving, costume parties, children collecting candy, and horror- and mysticism-themed events.

Reformation Day

An official public and religious holiday in many regions of Germany, Slovenia, numerous Swiss cantons, and Protestant communities around the world.

The date was established to commemorate October 31, 1517, when German theologian Martin Luther nailed his famous "95 Theses" to the door of the Castle Church in Wittenberg. This act sharply exposed the Catholic Church's abuses involving the sale of indulgences and marked the beginning of the Reformation in Europe and the emergence of Protestantism.

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According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate the holy Apostles of the Seventy: Stachys, Amplias, Urbanus, Narcissus, Apelles, and Aristobulus - disciples of the Chief Apostles Peter and Paul, who ordained them as bishops and preached the Gospel in various parts of the Roman Empire.

Saint Stachys was the first bishop of Byzantium, appointed by the Apostle Andrew the First-Called, and together with his companions endured numerous hardships and tortures for the faith.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate the holy Apostle and Evangelist Luke - one of Christ's seventy disciples, a companion of the Apostle Paul, a physician, and the author of one of the four Gospels and the Book of Acts of the Apostles. According to church tradition, Saint Luke was the first icon painter and painted the first images of the Mother of God.

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