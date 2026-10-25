The Black Sea has become the most dangerous route for merchant vessels - FT

The Black Sea has become the world’s most dangerous route for commercial shipping due to a sharp increase in attacks on civilian vessels amid Russia’s war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of 2026, more than 40 seafarers have been killed in the region. Financial Times reports this, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, which cites analysts from maritime security company Ambrey and the International Maritime Organization (IMO), more than 570 vessels have been hit in the Black Sea since the beginning of 2026. During the third quarter alone, 387 vessels came under attack—more than five times the figure for the previous quarter.

As FT notes, around 90% of attacks on shipping in the region over the past 45 days have been linked to Russia’s actions. At the same time, attacks are increasingly occurring not only near Ukrainian ports but also in areas off the coasts of Romania and Bulgaria, which are NATO members. In particular, drones attacked several merchant vessels near the Romanian and Bulgarian coasts in October. Some ships sank, and there were fatalities and crew members reported missing.

Experts estimate that Russian strikes are aimed, among other things, at disrupting the operation of Ukrainian seaports and limiting grain exports. Due to the constant attacks, shipowners are increasingly refusing to call at Ukrainian ports, while carriers are being forced to change their logistics routes.

The situation has also led to a sharp increase in the cost of maritime transport insurance. In some cases, war-risk coverage costs as much as 15% of the vessel’s insured value, making certain voyages economically unviable.

Against the backdrop of the worsening situation, NATO announced that it would step up surveillance of the Black Sea region using patrol aircraft, radar systems, and drones.

In addition, on October 22, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for consideration of a possible EU naval operation to ensure the safety of shipping in the Black Sea.

Analysts warn that a further increase in the number of attacks could deepen the maritime transport crisis, cause additional losses to Ukraine’s agricultural sector, and create risks to global food security.

Reminder

The European Parliament discussed the protection of shipping after six attacks allegedly carried out by Russian drones in ten days. The EU will strengthen monitoring and pressure on the aggressor state.