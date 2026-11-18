On November 18, Ukraine celebrates the Day of the Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, while worldwide, under the auspices of the UN, the Council of Europe and the WHO, the World Day for the Prevention and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence and European Antibiotic Awareness Day are observed. In the United States, Mickey Mouse’s birthday is celebrated.

According to the new-style church calendar, Saint Plato of Ancyra and Saint Romanus of Caesarea are commemorated, while according to the old-style calendar, Saints Galaction and Episteme are remembered, UNN writes.

Day of the Sergeant of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

An official military holiday established by a Decree of the President of Ukraine to honor the dedication, responsibility and professionalism of sergeants and senior sergeants of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as their courage and heroism in the struggle for Ukraine’s freedom, independence and territorial integrity.

The date commemorates the approval of the modern concept for developing a professional non-commissioned officer corps according to NATO standards. It is a key link between officers and enlisted soldiers and ensures the combat readiness, discipline and training of units on the battlefield.

World Day for the Prevention and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse and Violence

An official international observance proclaimed by the UN General Assembly on November 7, 2022.

The event aims to raise global awareness of the scale of sexual violence against minors, eliminate the stigmatization of survivors, strengthen the criminal liability of perpetrators, and ensure that children have access to quality medical, psychological and legal rehabilitation.

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European Antibiotic Awareness Day

An annual European healthcare initiative launched in 2008 by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control with the support of the WHO.

The event emphasizes the global threat of antimicrobial resistance (bacteria’s resistance to antimicrobial drugs), urging doctors and patients to avoid self-medication, not to use antibiotics for viral infections, and to strictly follow the prescribed course of therapy.

Mickey Mouse’s Birthday

A popular cultural observance dedicated to the first public screening of Walt Disney’s sound cartoon "Steamboat Willie" on November 18, 1928, at the Colony Theatre in New York, which became the official date marking the emergence of the iconic animated character and symbol of The Walt Disney Company.

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According to the new calendar, Orthodox and Greek Catholic believers commemorate Saint Plato of Ancyra — a young Christian from the Galatian city of Ancyra who openly preached the Gospel among pagans, endured brutal torture at the hands of the ruler Agrippinus, and was executed by beheading around 306.

On this day, they also remember Saint Romanus of Caesarea — a deacon from Palestine who, during the persecutions of Emperor Diocletian, strengthened Christians in their faith in Antioch and suffered a martyr’s death after having his tongue cut out and being strangled in prison.

According to the old calendar, believers commemorate Saints Galaction and Episteme — a Christian couple from the Phoenician city of Emesa who took a vow of chastity, entered monastic life in secret communities, and together suffered martyrdom for confessing Christ during the persecutions of Emperor Decius in 253.

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