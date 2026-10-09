The Russian Federation uses children's cartoon characters to spread hatred of Ukrainians — CPD

Russia is using popular cartoon characters to spread hatred toward Ukrainians: videos created by artificial intelligence are being circulated on social media, in which characters familiar to children kill Ukrainians. The Center for Countering Disinformation reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the Center, videos created using artificial intelligence are being circulated on social media. In them, characters from the animated series "Masha and the Bear," "The Fixies," and other animation projects kill Ukrainians depicted as caricatures.

Thus, content featuring recognizable characters, which is usually associated with a children's audience, is being used to spread propaganda and foster hostility toward Ukrainians.

The poisoning of children's audiences with propaganda once again confirms the need for a complete global ban on Russian media content - the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes.

Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering Disinformation