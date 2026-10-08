Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha, deliberately targeting Western audiences. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, in this way, Russia is attempting to divert the attention of the international community from the escalation of terror against Ukraine's civilian population.

Foreign media personalities have joined the campaign. In particular, an Irish blogger loyal to the Russian Federation with a large audience released a video in which he attempts to cast doubt on official data about the killings of Bucha residents by the Russian army, manipulating lists of those killed - the article says.

It is noted that, in reality, this video is merely a retelling of long-standing Russian narratives that had previously been promoted by official representatives of the Russian Federation.

"The author deliberately shifts the focus to individual details in order to obscure the main point: during the occupation of Bucha, the Russian army committed war crimes by torturing and killing peaceful Ukrainians," the CCD concluded.

We remind you

In September the Kremlin presented a propaganda "report" filled with manipulations and fake claims about the events in Bucha.

Russia engaged pseudo-experts to justify the crimes in Bucha — CPD