Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering Disinformation

$44.950.1150.640.16
ukenru
10:14 PM • 5398 views
A Russian drone struck a residential building in Kyiv: 4 people were injuredPhoto
07:38 PM • 13264 views
The enemy continues to attack the capital: in one of the districts, a drone struck a high-rise building, sparking a fire
06:52 PM • 14068 views
Scorched books from Kharkiv became an installation at the Frankfurt Book Fair
05:59 PM • 20445 views
Short trip optionsPhoto
October 7, 05:45 PM • 14541 views
“Dnipro-Arena” put up for auction for the fourth time with a "discount"
October 7, 05:13 PM • 16432 views
Emergency power outages introduced in a number of regions of Ukraine — are the schedules in effect?
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 27780 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 27856 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
October 7, 03:22 PM • 15794 views
Power will be cut off from midnight until the end of the day: where and for how long restrictions will be in effect on October 8
October 7, 03:16 PM • 12396 views
The three boys whom Russia killed in Pryluky were only one year old each, Zelenskyy says
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
1.3m/s
79%
752mm
Popular news
WP: Trump wants a new Camp David — a presidential residence at his own golf clubOctober 7, 01:57 PM • 15663 views
In Pryluky, the death toll from the Russian strike has risen to 18PhotoVideoOctober 7, 02:25 PM • 10839 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reasonOctober 7, 02:51 PM • 14450 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the VaticanOctober 7, 03:43 PM • 13499 views
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining salesOctober 7, 04:56 PM • 12007 views
Publications
Short trip optionsPhoto05:59 PM • 20445 views
Firefighting aviation is more than just an aircraft: how XENA organizes international forest-firefighting operationsPhoto
Exclusive
October 7, 04:15 PM • 27780 views
A dietitian explained the benefits of mackerel and how to eat it properly
Exclusive
October 7, 03:25 PM • 27856 views
Why are the “very expensive” lawyers of the doctors from Odrex accused of medical negligence missing court hearings?October 7, 01:42 PM • 29467 views
Three years after the Hamas attack: how October 7 changed Israel, Gaza and the entire Middle EastOctober 7, 12:51 PM • 27891 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Pedro Sánchez
Taras Shevchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Pryluky
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A star dedicated to Yaroslava Mahuchikh has appeared in Kyiv — where it can be seenVideo08:37 PM • 3464 views
Trump to present Musk with the highest scientific honor in the United States07:53 PM • 4740 views
Betting on luxury and cutting costs - Porsche to restructure its business in preparation for an era of declining salesOctober 7, 04:56 PM • 12006 views
Pope Leo is likely to discuss remarriage and gay Catholics at a meeting with bishops in the VaticanOctober 7, 03:43 PM • 13499 views
Travis Barker showed a photo from the hospital but did not reveal the reasonOctober 7, 02:51 PM • 14450 views
Actual
The New York Times
The Guardian
Film
Heating
Social network

Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

Russia has intensified a campaign casting doubt on the killings committed by the occupiers in Bucha. The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes: Russians tortured and killed civilians.

Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha — the Center for Countering Disinformation

Russian propaganda has intensified its disinformation campaign surrounding the tragedy in Bucha, deliberately targeting Western audiences. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that, in this way, Russia is attempting to divert the attention of the international community from the escalation of terror against Ukraine's civilian population.

Foreign media personalities have joined the campaign. In particular, an Irish blogger loyal to the Russian Federation with a large audience released a video in which he attempts to cast doubt on official data about the killings of Bucha residents by the Russian army, manipulating lists of those killed

- the article says.

It is noted that, in reality, this video is merely a retelling of long-standing Russian narratives that had previously been promoted by official representatives of the Russian Federation.

"The author deliberately shifts the focus to individual details in order to obscure the main point: during the occupation of Bucha, the Russian army committed war crimes by torturing and killing peaceful Ukrainians," the CCD concluded.

We remind you

In September the Kremlin presented a propaganda "report" filled with manipulations and fake claims about the events in Bucha.

Russia engaged pseudo-experts to justify the crimes in Bucha — CPD06.10.26, 07:15 • 4706 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Bloggers
Ukraine