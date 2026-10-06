Russia engaged pseudo-experts to justify the crimes in Bucha — CPD

Russian propaganda continues its disinformation campaign to justify the war crimes committed by the occupying army in Bucha, involving pocket "foreign experts" and pseudo-fact-checkers. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this time the Kremlin's mouthpieces are spreading statements by one of the speakers of the so-called "International Fact-Checking Association" created by Moscow, who cynically questioned the number of victims and proposed "holding Ukraine accountable" for accusing Russia of shooting civilians.

The use of fake "international" structures and biased pseudo-experts is a tried-and-tested Kremlin tactic - the CCD points out.

The center emphasizes that such "analysts" are working to muddy the evidentiary basis and discredit the official findings of international investigative teams.

Let us recall

In September, the Kremlin presented a propaganda "report" filled with manipulations and fake claims about the events in Bucha.

Russia has launched a new campaign to deny the crimes in Bucha, blaming the UN, the Center for Countering Disinformation says