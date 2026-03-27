Western armies are not ready for modern war of attrition due to drones - Kovalenko

$43.880.0150.610.24
ukenru
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 5500 views
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
08:55 AM • 6664 views
Ukraine and Saudi Arabia signed a defense cooperation agreement - Zelenskyy announced detailsPhoto
Exclusive
05:31 AM • 16764 views
JULIK released a candid song about love and confessed who he is ready to give everything forPhotoVideo
Exclusive
March 27, 12:33 AM • 38164 views
After losing to Sweden, the Ukrainian national team will miss its fourth consecutive World Cup.Photo
March 26, 06:28 PM • 43836 views
Budanov hopes for a large prisoner exchange on EasterVideo
Exclusive
March 26, 06:12 PM • 41642 views
Over $30 billion in a month - war with Iran exposed the crisis of the defense industry
Exclusive
March 26, 05:53 PM • 35649 views
From exchange rates to pensions: how problems with international financing will affect the country's economy and the lives of Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 64509 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 02:41 PM • 39656 views
How to choose a safe dental clinic for treating a child under sedation - expert advice
Exclusive
March 26, 12:59 PM • 27210 views
How the war in the Middle East fills the Kremlin's budget
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+17°
2.2m/s
39%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Leningrad region attacked by drones for the third night in a row, explosions heard in port areasPhotoVideoMarch 27, 01:20 AM • 14230 views
6 people injured in Kharkiv strikeMarch 27, 01:54 AM • 17533 views
Flawless Ukrainian - Eurovision 2026 participants performed Ruslana's "Wild Dances"March 27, 03:09 AM • 28581 views
Yevhen Kot admitted to panic attacks and alcohol addictionMarch 27, 04:23 AM • 15623 views
NBU "released" the euro: official exchange rate for March 2706:00 AM • 10990 views
Publications
"Surcharge for the flag of Ukraine". The "Ukrainian Air Transport Association" spoke about the working conditions of Ukrainian airlines abroad
Exclusive
10:01 AM • 5470 views
When will the war in Ukraine end - experts' opinions
Exclusive
March 26, 03:16 PM • 64501 views
New mobilization rules - what changes from April 1March 26, 02:49 PM • 72992 views
What is time management and how to master itMarch 26, 01:18 PM • 49971 views
Odrex Clinic loses patient trust and money while the medical market growsMarch 26, 12:14 PM • 56313 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Musician
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
France
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Elton John celebrated his 79th birthday and received a touching greeting from his husbandVideoMarch 26, 03:55 PM • 23272 views
Top 10 Healthy Breakfasts Anyone Can MakePhotoMarch 26, 11:31 AM • 77801 views
Serhiy Prytula revealed for the first time where his son is studying and whether he plans to connect his life with the military sphereMarch 25, 12:24 PM • 48744 views
BTS concert in Seoul gathered 18.4 million online viewersMarch 25, 06:19 AM • 84549 views
Orlando Bloom's new romance after breakup with Katy Perry - who is the actor dating?PhotoMarch 24, 06:35 PM • 59257 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Film
Starlink

Western armies are not ready for modern war of attrition due to drones - Kovalenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that the West is unprepared for drone warfare. Cheap technologies from Russia and Iran nullify the advantage of expensive weapons and play into a war of attrition.

Western armies are not ready for modern war of attrition due to drones - Kovalenko

The armies of Western countries are not ready for modern methods of warfare. The current Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as hostilities in the Middle East, are not similar to previous wars in Libya, Afghanistan, or Iraq. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

Details

As Kovalenko noted, the use of drones has made war an expensive and deadly weapon not so successful in terms of timing.

Cheap drones are capable of prolonging hostilities and expenses, autocracies are trying to choose the path of playing on the exhaustion of expensive weapons, and at the expense of this they dream of winning the war. Because victory for them is the preservation of the regime, not the quality of life of citizens. Moreover, autocracies are ready to suffer large human losses, but Western countries are not

- the post says.

The head of the CPD added: the use of FPV drones by Iranian proxy formations and, possibly, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is a serious warning, as is Russia's assistance in this.

Because here we are talking about an attempt to increase human losses in battles with the United States and Israel, and the bet is precisely on this. Iran and Russia are playing for attrition. Since 2022, it has been constantly said that modern war is not the armies of the Cold War. Unfortunately, the West did not listen and relied exclusively on technological superiority. While now an instrument against resource depletion is needed

- Kovalenko summarized.

Wars in Ukraine and Iran - the world adapts to drone warfare19.03.26, 17:30 • 5418 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
War in Ukraine
Israel
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Iraq
Afghanistan
Libya
United States
Iran