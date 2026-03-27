Western armies are not ready for modern war of attrition due to drones - Kovalenko

The armies of Western countries are not ready for modern methods of warfare. The current Russian-Ukrainian war, as well as hostilities in the Middle East, are not similar to previous wars in Libya, Afghanistan, or Iraq. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, UNN reports.

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As Kovalenko noted, the use of drones has made war an expensive and deadly weapon not so successful in terms of timing.

Cheap drones are capable of prolonging hostilities and expenses, autocracies are trying to choose the path of playing on the exhaustion of expensive weapons, and at the expense of this they dream of winning the war. Because victory for them is the preservation of the regime, not the quality of life of citizens. Moreover, autocracies are ready to suffer large human losses, but Western countries are not - the post says.

The head of the CPD added: the use of FPV drones by Iranian proxy formations and, possibly, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is a serious warning, as is Russia's assistance in this.

Because here we are talking about an attempt to increase human losses in battles with the United States and Israel, and the bet is precisely on this. Iran and Russia are playing for attrition. Since 2022, it has been constantly said that modern war is not the armies of the Cold War. Unfortunately, the West did not listen and relied exclusively on technological superiority. While now an instrument against resource depletion is needed - Kovalenko summarized.

Wars in Ukraine and Iran - the world adapts to drone warfare