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Weather on Saturday will please with no precipitation and warmth - Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2394 views

Variable cloudiness without precipitation is expected in Ukraine, with temperatures up to 13 degrees Celsius. In Crimea and the Azov Sea region, wind gusts of up to 20 meters per second are possible.

Weather on Saturday will please with no precipitation and warmth - Hydrometeorological Center

On Sunday, March 22, variable cloudiness is expected over most of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected in any of Ukraine's regions.

The wind will be northeast, 7-12 m/s, with gusts of 15-20 m/s in Crimea and the Azov Sea region during the day. The temperature will be 8-13°C. In the Carpathians, it will range from -3°C to 2°C.

- the report says.

In Kyiv and the region, clear weather with no precipitation is expected on March 20. The air temperature will be +10°...+12°.

Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins15.03.26, 20:40 • 50950 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Ukraine