Weather in Ukraine on January 15: the weather forecaster told about an interesting feature

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Weather in Ukraine on January 15: the weather forecaster told about an interesting feature

Weather in Ukraine on January 15: the weather forecaster told about an interesting feature

Kyiv  •  UNN

The lowest temperature at night, except for the Carpathians, is expected in the southern part of Ukraine, down to -8 degrees. In the rest of Ukraine, the temperature will be -2-6 degrees at night

Tomorrow, January 15, snow is expected in the west and north of Ukraine, while in the south the temperature will drop to -8°. A thaw is expected in most of the country, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko reports, UNN reports .

According to Didenko, the western regions of Ukraine will have a good winter picture, as snow is expected. To a lesser extent, snow and sleet are also possible in the northern regions.

As the temperature rises during the day, the snow will get wet, and the situation on the roads may become more complicated due to the sticking of wet snow. In the rest of Ukraine, there will be no significant precipitation, and in the southern part, according to Didenko, “the sun will even shine.

Tomorrow will have an interesting feature: the lowest temperature at night is expected to be in the southern part of Ukraine (except, of course, the Carpathians) - at least -4-8 degrees! In the rest of Ukraine, it will be -2-6 degrees at night

- wrote Didenko.
According to her, during the day on January 15, the “minuses” will gradually dissolve amid the thaw, except that in the western regions it will be a little fresher, 0.-3 degrees.

There is not likely to be any serious precipitation in Kyiv tomorrow.

“In the future, Ukraine will see a gradual increase in air temperature,” Didenko said.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

