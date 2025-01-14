Weather in Ukraine on January 15: the weather forecaster told about an interesting feature

Tomorrow, January 15, snow is expected in the west and north of Ukraine, while in the south the temperature will drop to -8°. A thaw is expected in most of the country, weather forecaster Natalka Didenko reports, UNN reports .

According to Didenko, the western regions of Ukraine will have a good winter picture, as snow is expected. To a lesser extent, snow and sleet are also possible in the northern regions.

As the temperature rises during the day, the snow will get wet, and the situation on the roads may become more complicated due to the sticking of wet snow. In the rest of Ukraine, there will be no significant precipitation, and in the southern part, according to Didenko, “the sun will even shine.

Tomorrow will have an interesting feature: the lowest temperature at night is expected to be in the southern part of Ukraine (except, of course, the Carpathians) - at least -4-8 degrees! In the rest of Ukraine, it will be -2-6 degrees at night - wrote Didenko.

According to her, during the day on January 15, the “minuses” will gradually dissolve amid the thaw, except that in the western regions it will be a little fresher, 0.-3 degrees.

There is not likely to be any serious precipitation in Kyiv tomorrow.

“In the future, Ukraine will see a gradual increase in air temperature,” Didenko said.

