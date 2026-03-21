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Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

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Weather forecast for March 21: where to expect rain and wet snow

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2206 views

Variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine with temperatures up to 13 degrees Celsius. Rain is possible in the southern regions, and wet snow will fall in the Carpathians.

Weather forecast for March 21: where to expect rain and wet snow

On Saturday, March 21, it will be cloudy with clearings over most of Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to forecasters, no precipitation is expected for the most part, only in the southern regions a light rain is possible in some places during the day.

The wind is northeast, 7-12 m/s. The temperature is 8-13° Celsius. In the Carpathians, light wet snow, temperature from 3° below zero to 2° Celsius.

- the message says.

In Kyiv and the region on March 20, partly cloudy weather is expected, without precipitation. The air temperature is +10°...+12°.

Horoscope for March 16 - 22 - when the new astrological year begins15.03.26, 20:40 • 50887 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

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