We did not start this war, but we must end it with the liberation of all our lands - Syrsky on the 10th anniversary of russian aggression

10 years ago, russia began the annexation of Crimea, and since then, the war on Ukraine's independence and the values of the free world has been going on. This was written by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reports.

The Commander-in-Chief reminded that 10 years ago russia started a war against Ukraine, and on this day we also honor those who died during the Revolution of Dignity.

10 years ago, the russian invaders began the insidious, creeping and hybrid annexation of Crimea. On this day, I would like to remind you that the first serviceman to die for Ukraine as a result of russian aggression was in Crimea. This is Warrant Officer Serhiy Kokurin, who died in a firefight against the russian invaders on March 18, 2014, during the russian storming of the photogrammetric center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Simferopol - he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that the war is not only about Ukraine's independence and liberation from russian occupiers. It is a war for freedom and values of the free world, for our civilizational choice.

We did not start this war - it was an unprovoked and criminal russian invasion. But we must end this war by liberating all our lands. And our people. Guided by the principles of the bloodthirsty and misanthropic Nazi ideology of the "Russian world," dictator putin has unleashed the largest war in the center of Europe since World War II - Syrsky emphasized.

He recalled how the russians planned to conquer Ukraine and capture Kyiv in three days, but did not take into account the unity and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

The invaders broke their teeth on the unbreakable titans - the defenders of Ukraine's Independence - He added.

He emphasized that it is thanks to the courage and resilience of our soldiers and the international support of our partner countries that Ukraine is holding the line and inflicting losses on the russian invaders.

He also remembered all the fallen fighters for the freedom of Ukraine and thanked the defenders of the Motherland.

I believe and know that we will liberate the occupied Ukrainian lands! I believe that the Ukrainian flag will fly over Ukrainian Simferopol and Sevastopol, Donetsk and Luhansk, and over every Ukrainian city that is liberated forever! - The Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

