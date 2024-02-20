We did not start this war, but we must end it with the liberation of all our lands - Syrsky on the 10th anniversary of russian aggression

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 104095 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 113352 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 155960 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 159347 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 256509 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 175288 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166252 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148459 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 229443 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113114 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

Consequences of the attack on Zaporizhzhia: a woman was injured

March 1, 07:52 PM • 37563 views
Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

Missile attack on Odesa port: two merchant ships damaged

March 1, 08:39 PM • 43585 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 50267 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 48089 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

12:27 AM • 36620 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 256509 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 229443 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 215217 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 240798 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 227344 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 104095 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 76587 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 82573 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 114209 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 115043 views
We did not start this war, but we must end it with the liberation of all our lands - Syrsky on the 10th anniversary of russian aggression

We did not start this war, but we must end it with the liberation of all our lands - Syrsky on the 10th anniversary of russian aggression

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29779 views

On the tenth anniversary of russia's invasion of Ukraine, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine promised to continue the fight until all occupied lands are completely liberated.

10 years ago, russia began the annexation of Crimea, and since then, the war on Ukraine's independence and the values of the free world has been going on. This was written by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrsky, UNN reports.

Details

The Commander-in-Chief reminded that 10 years ago russia started a war against Ukraine, and on this day we also honor those who died during the Revolution of Dignity.

10 years ago, the russian invaders began the insidious, creeping and hybrid annexation of Crimea. On this day, I would like to remind you that the first serviceman to die for Ukraine as a result of russian aggression was in Crimea. This is Warrant Officer Serhiy Kokurin, who died in a firefight against the russian invaders on March 18, 2014, during the russian storming of the photogrammetric center of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Simferopol

- he wrote.

The Commander-in-Chief also noted that the war is not only about Ukraine's independence and liberation from russian occupiers. It is a war for freedom and values of the free world, for our civilizational choice.

We did not start this war - it was an unprovoked and criminal russian invasion. But we must end this war by liberating all our lands. And our people. Guided by the principles of the bloodthirsty and misanthropic Nazi ideology of the "Russian world," dictator putin has unleashed the largest war in the center of Europe since World War II

- Syrsky emphasized. 

He recalled how the russians planned to conquer Ukraine and capture Kyiv in three days, but did not take into account the unity and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

The invaders broke their teeth on the unbreakable titans - the defenders of Ukraine's Independence

- He added.

He emphasized that it is thanks to the courage and resilience of our soldiers and the international support of our partner countries that Ukraine is holding the line and inflicting losses on the russian invaders.

He also remembered all the fallen fighters for the freedom of Ukraine and thanked the defenders of the Motherland.

I believe and know that we will liberate the occupied Ukrainian lands! I believe that the Ukrainian flag will fly over Ukrainian Simferopol and Sevastopol, Donetsk and Luhansk, and over every Ukrainian city that is liberated forever!

- The Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

Today is the tenth anniversary of the beginning of Russia's occupation of Crimea: how did Russian aggression against Ukraine begin20.02.24, 07:03 • 30148 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
simferopolSimferopol
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
europeEurope
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
luhanskLuhansk
donetskDonetsk
kyivKyiv

