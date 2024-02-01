We are waiting for America's decisions: Zelenskyy on the European Council's decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine

The European Council's decision to allocate 50 billion euros to Ukraine is a signal "across the Atlantic" that Europe is committed. This was stated in a video address on Thursday evening by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports .

Details

Today, Europe has demonstrated exactly the kind of unity we need. 27 countries together. This is a clear signal to Moscow that Europe will stand. And that Europe will not be broken by any destructive waves that the Kremlin always invents Zelensky said.

But at the same time, Zelensky noted, this is a clear signal across the Atlantic that Europe is making strong security commitments.

We are waiting for America's decision summarized the President

Ukraine expects to receive the first installment of EUR 50 billion in additional support from the EU in March