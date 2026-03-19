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Former MP Zhevago served with suspicion notice and interrogated in Paris - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
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Ukrainians will be able to receive cashback for fuel starting March 20
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War against Iran will last "as long as necessary" – Netanyahu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1750 views

The Israeli Prime Minister announced an unprecedented weakening of Iran and the destruction of its industry. The war could end sooner than expected.

War against Iran will last "as long as necessary" – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the Middle East has changed "beyond recognition," Israel is "stronger than ever," and Iran is "weaker than ever," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Netanyahu said they are destroying Iran's industrial base in a way "we haven't done before," but "there's still a lot of work to do, and we're going to do it."

Trump instructed Netanyahu to stop attacks on Iran's energy facilities19.03.26, 20:59 • 3494 views

He stated that the war against Iran could end "much faster than people think," but added that it would last "as long as it takes."

Israel "acted independently" during the attack on Iran's South Pars gas field - Netanyahu19.03.26, 21:39 • 3020 views

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