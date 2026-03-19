War against Iran will last "as long as necessary" – Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized that the Middle East has changed "beyond recognition," Israel is "stronger than ever," and Iran is "weaker than ever," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

Netanyahu said they are destroying Iran's industrial base in a way "we haven't done before," but "there's still a lot of work to do, and we're going to do it."

Trump instructed Netanyahu to stop attacks on Iran's energy facilities

He stated that the war against Iran could end "much faster than people think," but added that it would last "as long as it takes."

Israel "acted independently" during the attack on Iran's South Pars gas field - Netanyahu