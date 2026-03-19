Israel "acted independently" during the attack on Iran's South Pars gas field - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that Israel "acted alone" in striking Iran's South Pars gas field, adding that US President Donald Trump had urged Israel to refrain from such attacks, UNN reports.

Details

Speaking at a press conference, Netanyahu stated that the operation was carried out solely by Israel without direct US involvement.

Trump instructed Netanyahu to stop attacks on Iran's energy facilities

He added that Trump had asked Israel to refrain from further such strikes.

These statements come amid Israel's ongoing campaign against Iran-linked targets and growing concerns about escalation and potential disruptions to global energy markets.

Iran claims US and Israel for the first time attacked its energy facilities