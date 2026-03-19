Trump instructed Netanyahu to stop attacks on Iran's energy facilities

US President Donald Trump said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and instructed him to stop attacks on Iranian oil and gas facilities, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"I told him, 'Don't do it,'" Trump said. "And he won't."

Earlier, Trump stated that the United States "knew nothing" about the Israeli strike on Iranian facilities at the South Pars gas field, the world's largest natural gas field.

However, an Israeli source familiar with the attack told CNN on Wednesday that Israel carried out the attack in coordination with the US, contradicting President Trump's statement. A US source also told CNN that the US was "aware" of the strike.

During an Oval Office meeting, Trump stated that the US and Israel are "independent" but "get along great."

"It's coordinated. But sometimes he does something, and if I don't like it, then we don't do it anymore," he said.

Iran claims US and Israel for the first time attacked its energy facilities