US Vice President Vance becomes Republican favorite for 2028 election

US Vice President J.D. Vance took first place in the traditional poll of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), which is considered an indicator of sentiment among the core Republican electorate every year. It is he whom the event participants currently see as the main candidate from the Republican Party in the 2028 presidential election. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to the results of an indirect poll released on Saturday, Vance was supported by about 53% of more than 1,600 participants.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio took second place with 35%. No other potential contender was able to get more than 2%.

Although the CPAC poll is not an accurate prediction of a future candidate, it shows who the most active conservative wing of the Republican Party and the MAGA movement currently support.

Why Vance is being backed

Some conference participants explain their support for Vance by his closeness to Donald Trump's political style, as well as his religious rhetoric, which is well received among the conservative electorate.

One CPAC participant, Paul Empson, said he supported Vance because of his connection to the MAGA movement and public references to Christian faith.

He is a real, sincere person, and he is also willing to publicly proclaim his faith in Jesus Christ he said.

Rubio also strengthened his position

Despite Vance's victory, Marco Rubio significantly increased his support compared to last year. His growth is associated with his prominent role in US foreign policy, particularly regarding Venezuela and Iran.

Some CPAC participants directly stated that they would like to see Vance and Rubio on the same presidential ticket in 2028.

Context

Donald Trump, who is currently serving his second presidential term, will no longer be able to run again in 2028, according to the US Constitution.

Against this background, the struggle for future leadership within the Republican Party has effectively already begun – and currently, J.D. Vance has the strongest positions.

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