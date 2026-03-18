US State Department ordered all embassies to urgently review security measures - WP

The US State Department has ordered employees of American diplomatic missions in other countries to "immediately" review security measures in connection with the current situation in the Middle East. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

According to the telegram cited by the media, "all US diplomatic missions around the world" must convene Emergency Committees. These are multidisciplinary teams designed to identify and plan for threats, as well as to review their "security posture."

At the same time, the US State Department declined to comment. They only noted that disclosing internal communications was "inappropriate," and that committee meetings "have been, are, and remain a standard element of risk management and preparedness protocols."

Recall

On March 3, the US embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital Riyadh was attacked by two Iranian drones, which caused a fire and damage. The embassy was empty at the time of the attack, and no one was injured.

In connection with the situation, the US State Department ordered diplomatic mission employees to urgently leave Saudi Arabia.